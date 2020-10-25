Arlington Asset Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.6% Upside

Arlington Asset Investment Corp with ticker code (AI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 3.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.62 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.75 and the 200 day MA is 2.78. The market cap for the company is $96m. Company Website: http://www.arlingtonasset.com

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn