Arlington Asset Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.6% Upside

Arlington Asset Investment Corp with ticker code (AI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 3.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.62 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.75 and the 200 day MA is 2.78. The market cap for the company is $96m. Company Website: http://www.arlingtonasset.com
Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.