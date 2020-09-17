Arlington Asset Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.2% Upside

Arlington Asset Investment Corp with ticker code (AI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 3.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.71 this would imply there is a potential upside of 29.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.77 while the 200 day moving average is 2.89. The market cap for the company is $95m. Visit the company website at: http://www.arlingtonasset.com
Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.