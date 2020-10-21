Arlington Asset Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.8% Upside

Arlington Asset Investment Corp found using ticker (AI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 3 with a mean TP of 3.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.76 and the 200 day moving average is 2.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $93m. Find out more information at: http://www.arlingtonasset.com

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

