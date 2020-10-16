Arlington Asset Investment Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.7% Upside

Don't Miss
17th October 2020

Arlington Asset Investment Corp with ticker code (AI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 3.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.7%. The day 50 moving average is 2.76 and the 200 day moving average is 2.74. The company has a market cap of $98m. Company Website: http://www.arlingtonasset.com

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

