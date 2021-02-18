Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 112.9% Upside

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. found using ticker (ARDS) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 17.2. Now with the previous closing price of 8.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 112.9%. The 50 day MA is 6.86 while the 200 day moving average is 7. The company has a market cap of $80m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aridispharma.com

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 that is in preclinical stage to treat infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii; AR-201, a fully human IgG1 mAb preclinical program for respiratory syncytial virus; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.