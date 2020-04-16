Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 175.5% Upside

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. found using ticker (ARDS) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 7 and has a mean target at 17.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 175.5%. The day 50 moving average is 5.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.83. The market cap for the company is $55m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aridispharma.com

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

