Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 174.3% Upside

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with ticker code (ARDS) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 7 with a mean TP of 17.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 174.3%. The day 50 moving average is 5.87 and the 200 day MA is 5.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $54m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aridispharma.com

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

