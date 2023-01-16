Argan – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.1% Upside

Argan found using ticker (AGX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 61 and 46 with the average target price sitting at 53.5. Now with the previous closing price of 39.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.47 and the 200 day MA is 36.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $525m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.arganinc.com

The potential market cap would be $719m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Argan, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments. The Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 15 gigawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and energy plant construction companies. The Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial field, and pipe and vessel fabrication services for forest products, industrial gas, fertilizer, and mining companies in southeast region of the United States. The Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers trenchless directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also provides structured cabling, terminations, and connectivity that offers the physical transport for high-speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, and other commercial customers, as well as federal government facilities comprising cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Argan was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.