Ardmore Shipping Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 127.5% Upside

Ardmore Shipping Corporation with ticker code (ASC) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 4.4 and has a mean target at 6.87. With the stocks previous close at 3.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 127.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.46. The market cap for the company is $100m. Company Website: http://ardmoreshipping.com

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

