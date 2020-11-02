Ardmore Shipping Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 119.4% Upside

Ardmore Shipping Corporation with ticker code (ASC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 4.4 calculating the average target price we see 6.23. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.84 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 119.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.27 and the 200 day MA is 4.39. The market cap for the company is $93m. Visit the company website at: http://ardmoreshipping.com
Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.