Ardmore Shipping Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 112.7% Upside

Ardmore Shipping Corporation with ticker code (ASC) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 4.4 calculating the mean target price we have 6.87. Now with the previous closing price of 3.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 112.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $108m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://ardmoreshipping.com
Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.