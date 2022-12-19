Ardmore Shipping Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Ardmore Shipping Corporation with ticker code (ASC) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 14 calculating the average target price we see 16.25. Now with the previous closing price of 15.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.39 while the 200 day moving average is 8.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $601m. Visit the company website at: https://ardmoreshipping.com

The potential market cap would be $649m based on the market concensus.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.