Ardmore Shipping Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.9% Upside

Ardmore Shipping Corporation with ticker code (ASC) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 5.5 calculating the mean target price we have 6.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 55.9%. The day 50 moving average is 3.97 and the 200 day moving average is 4.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $131m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://ardmoreshipping.com

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.