Ardmore Shipping Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.2% Upside

Ardmore Shipping Corporation with ticker code (ASC) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 4.1 with a mean TP of 5.93. Now with the previous closing price of 4.42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 34.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.94 and the 200 day moving average is 3.79. The company has a market cap of $156m. Find out more information at: https://ardmoreshipping.com

The potential market cap would be $209m based on the market concensus.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.