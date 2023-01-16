Ardmore Shipping Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Ardmore Shipping Corporation with ticker code (ASC) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 14 and has a mean target at 16.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The day 50 moving average is 14.33 while the 200 day moving average is 9.77. The market cap for the company is $572m. Find out more information at: https://ardmoreshipping.com

The potential market cap would be $698m based on the market concensus.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.