Ardmore Shipping Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.9% Upside

Ardmore Shipping Corporation found using ticker (ASC) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 16.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.3 and the 200 day MA is 9.54. The market cap for the company is $561m. Find out more information at: https://ardmoreshipping.com

The potential market cap would be $678m based on the market concensus.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.