Ardmore Shipping Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.6% Upside

Ardmore Shipping Corporation found using ticker (ASC) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6.2 and 4.4 with the average target price sitting at 5.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.51 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.53 and the 200 day MA is 3.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $146m. Visit the company website at: http://ardmoreshipping.com

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

