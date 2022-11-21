Ardmore Shipping Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

Ardmore Shipping Corporation found using ticker (ASC) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 16. Now with the previous closing price of 13.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The 50 day MA is 11.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $601m. Visit the company website at: https://ardmoreshipping.com

The potential market cap would be $688m based on the market concensus.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.