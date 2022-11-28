Ardmore Shipping Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.6% Upside

Ardmore Shipping Corporation with ticker code (ASC) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 14 with a mean TP of 16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.79 and the 200 day MA is 8.08. The market cap for the company is $616m. Company Website: https://ardmoreshipping.com

The potential market cap would be $681m based on the market concensus.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.