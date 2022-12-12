Ardmore Shipping Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Ardmore Shipping Corporation with ticker code (ASC) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 16.25. With the stocks previous close at 14.71 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.81 and the 200 day MA is 8.63. The market cap for the company is $588m. Find out more information at: https://ardmoreshipping.com

The potential market cap would be $649m based on the market concensus.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.