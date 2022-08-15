Ardmore Shipping Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.3% Downside

Ardmore Shipping Corporation with ticker code (ASC) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 7 with a mean TP of 9.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.67 this indicates there is a potential downside of -6.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.78 and the 200 day moving average is 5.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $356m. Company Website: https://ardmoreshipping.com

The potential market cap would be $334m based on the market concensus.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.