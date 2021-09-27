Twitter
Ardagh Group S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Ardagh Group S.A. found using ticker (ARD) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 26 and has a mean target at 29.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 25.85 and the 200 day MA is 25.53. The market cap for the company is $5,940m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ardaghgroup.com

Ardagh Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its products include metal beverage cans and glass containers. The company also engages in glass engineering, business, which include design and supply of glass packaging machinery and spare parts; and the provision of technical assistance to third party users. The company was formerly known as Ardagh Finance Holdings S.A. and changed its name to Ardagh Group S.A. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ardagh Group S.A. is a subsidiary of ARD Finance S.A.

