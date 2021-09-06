Ardagh Group S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Ardagh Group S.A. found using ticker (ARD) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 26 with a mean TP of 29.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The day 50 moving average is 25.16 while the 200 day moving average is 25.43. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,200m. Company Website: http://www.ardaghgroup.com

Ardagh Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its products include metal beverage cans and glass containers. The company also engages in glass engineering, business, which include design and supply of glass packaging machinery and spare parts; and the provision of technical assistance to third party users. The company was formerly known as Ardagh Finance Holdings S.A. and changed its name to Ardagh Group S.A. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ardagh Group S.A. is a subsidiary of ARD Finance S.A.