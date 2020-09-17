Ardagh Group S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Ardagh Group S.A. with ticker code (ARD) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 16.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.09 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.92 and the 200 day moving average is 13.38. The market cap for the company is $3,576m. Company Website: http://www.ardaghgroup.com

Ardagh Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its products include metal beverage cans and glass containers. The company is also involved in glass engineering, business, which include design and supply of glass packaging machinery and spare parts; and the provision of technical assistance to third party users. The company was formerly known as Ardagh Finance Holdings S.A. and changed its name to Ardagh Group S.A. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ardagh Group S.A. is a subsidiary of ARD Finance S.A.

