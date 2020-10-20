Ardagh Group S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

Ardagh Group S.A. found using ticker (ARD) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 16.59. Now with the previous closing price of 14.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.2%. The 50 day MA is 14.49 and the 200 day moving average is 13.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,290m. Find out more information at: http://www.ardaghgroup.com

Ardagh Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its products include metal beverage cans and glass containers. The company is also involved in glass engineering, business, which include design and supply of glass packaging machinery and spare parts; and the provision of technical assistance to third party users. The company was formerly known as Ardagh Finance Holdings S.A. and changed its name to Ardagh Group S.A. in February 2017. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ardagh Group S.A. is a subsidiary of ARD Finance S.A.

