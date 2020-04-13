Arcimoto – Consenus Indicates Potential 267.5% Upside

Arcimoto found using ticker (FUV) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 3 and has a mean target at 4.63. With the stocks previous close at 1.26 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 267.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.33 and the 200 day moving average is 1.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $25m. Visit the company website at: http://www.arcimoto.com

Arcimoto designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services, and Deliverator for goods delivery operations. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto in December 2011. Arcimoto was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

