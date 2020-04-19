Arcimoto – Consenus Indicates Potential 177.2% Upside

Arcimoto with ticker code (FUV) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 4.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 177.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.7. The company has a market cap of $37m. Find out more information at: http://www.arcimoto.com

Arcimoto designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto in December 2011. Arcimoto was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

