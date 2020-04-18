Arcimoto – Consenus Indicates Potential 166.5% Upside

Arcimoto found using ticker (FUV) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 4.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 166.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.32 while the 200 day moving average is 1.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $36m. Visit the company website at: http://www.arcimoto.com

Arcimoto designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto in December 2011. Arcimoto was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

