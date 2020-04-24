Arcimoto – Consenus Indicates Potential 163.1% Upside

Don't Miss
Arcimoto found using ticker (FUV) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 4.13. Now with the previous closing price of 1.57 this indicates there is a potential upside of 163.1%. The 50 day MA is 1.33 and the 200 day MA is 1.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $39m. Company Website: http://www.arcimoto.com

Arcimoto designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto in December 2011. Arcimoto was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

