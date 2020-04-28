Arcimoto – Consenus Indicates Potential 158.1% Upside

Arcimoto found using ticker (FUV) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 3 and has a mean target at 4.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 158.1%. The day 50 moving average is 1.32 and the 200 day MA is 1.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $43m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.arcimoto.com

Arcimoto designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto in December 2011. Arcimoto was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

