Arcimoto – Consensus Indicates Potential -48.4% Downside

Arcimoto found using ticker (FUV) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 3.5 calculating the average target price we see 8.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -48.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.09 and the 200 day moving average is 5.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $542m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.arcimoto.com

Arcimoto designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto in December 2011. Arcimoto was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.