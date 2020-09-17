Arcimoto – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.5% Upside

Arcimoto with ticker code (FUV) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 7.75. Now with the previous closing price of 5.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 34.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.37 and the 200 day MA is 3.79. The market capitalisation for the company is $188m. Find out more information at: http://www.arcimoto.com

Arcimoto designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto in December 2011. Arcimoto was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

