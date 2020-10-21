Arcimoto – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

Arcimoto found using ticker (FUV) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 3.5 calculating the average target price we see 7.75. Now with the previous closing price of 6.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.9%. The 50 day MA is 6.23 and the 200 day moving average is 4.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $199m. Visit the company website at: http://www.arcimoto.com

Arcimoto designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto in December 2011. Arcimoto was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

