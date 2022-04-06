Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Arcimoto – Consensus Indicates Potential 84.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Arcimoto with ticker code (FUV) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 7 with a mean TP of 11.75. With the stocks previous close at 6.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 84.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.25 while the 200 day moving average is 10.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $221m. Visit the company website at: https://www.arcimoto.com

The potential market cap would be $409m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Arcimoto designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. In addition, it offers TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto in December 2011. Arcimoto was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

You might also enjoy reading  Arcimoto - Consensus Indicates Potential 146.2% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.