Arcimoto – Consensus Indicates Potential 84.7% Upside

Arcimoto with ticker code (FUV) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 7 with a mean TP of 11.75. With the stocks previous close at 6.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 84.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.25 while the 200 day moving average is 10.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $221m. Visit the company website at: https://www.arcimoto.com

The potential market cap would be $409m based on the market concensus.

Arcimoto designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. In addition, it offers TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto in December 2011. Arcimoto was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.