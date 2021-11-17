Twitter
Arcimoto – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Arcimoto with ticker code (FUV) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 14.25. Now with the previous closing price of 11.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.15 and the 200 day moving average is 12.4. The company has a market cap of $411m. Visit the company website at: http://www.arcimoto.com

Arcimoto designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company’s products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto in December 2011. Arcimoto was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

15 November 2021

Hardman & Co

