Arcimoto – Consensus Indicates Potential -68.4% Downside

Arcimoto with ticker code (FUV) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 10.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.87 this indicates there is a potential downside of -68.4%. The 50 day MA is 19.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,069m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.arcimoto.com

Arcimoto designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto in December 2011. Arcimoto was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.