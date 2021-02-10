Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Arcimoto – Consensus Indicates Potential -68.4% Downside

Broker Ratings

Arcimoto with ticker code (FUV) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 10.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.87 this indicates there is a potential downside of -68.4%. The 50 day MA is 19.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,069m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.arcimoto.com

Arcimoto designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto in December 2011. Arcimoto was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.