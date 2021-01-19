Arcimoto – Consensus Indicates Potential -43.6% Downside

Arcimoto found using ticker (FUV) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 3.5 calculating the mean target price we have 10.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.88 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -43.6%. The 50 day MA is 14.08 and the 200 day MA is 8.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $541m. Visit the company website at: http://www.arcimoto.com

Arcimoto designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto in December 2011. Arcimoto was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.