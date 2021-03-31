Arcimoto – Consensus Indicates Potential -23.5% Downside

Arcimoto with ticker code (FUV) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 3.5 and has a mean target at 10.08. Now with the previous closing price of 13.18 this indicates there is a potential downside of -23.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.44 and the 200 day MA is 13.95. The company has a market cap of $451m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.arcimoto.com

Arcimoto designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto in December 2011. Arcimoto was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.