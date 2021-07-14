Arcimoto – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.9% Downside

Arcimoto found using ticker (FUV) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 8 and has a mean target at 13. Now with the previous closing price of 14.76 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -11.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.56. The company has a market cap of $523m. Find out more information at: http://www.arcimoto.com

Arcimoto designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company’s products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto in December 2011. Arcimoto was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.