Archer-Daniels-Midland Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company found using ticker (ADM) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 77 and 62 calculating the mean target price we have 69.93. With the stocks previous close at 63.28 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 64.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 61.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $35,497m. Find out more information at: https://www.adm.com

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley. The company also engages in the agricultural commodity and feed product import, export, and distribution; and structured trade finance activities. In addition, it offers vegetable oils and protein meals; ingredients for the food, feed, energy, and industrial customers; crude vegetable oils, salad oils, margarine, shortening, and other food products; and partially refined oils to produce biodiesel and glycols for use in chemicals, paints, and other industrial products. Further, the company provides peanuts, peanut-derived ingredients, and cotton cellulose pulp; sweeteners, corn and wheat starches, syrup, glucose, wheat flour, and dextrose; alcohol and other food and animal feed ingredients; ethyl alcohol and ethanol; corn gluten feed and meal, as well as distillers’ grains; and citric acids. Additionally, the company provides natural flavor ingredients, flavor systems, natural colors, proteins, emulsifiers, soluble fiber, polyols, hydrocolloids, and natural health and nutrition products, including probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, and botanical extracts; and other specialty food and feed ingredients; edible beans; formula feeds, and animal health and nutrition products; and contract and private label pet treats and foods. It also offers futures commission merchant and insurance services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.