Arch Capital Group Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential -6.5% Downside

Arch Capital Group Ltd. with ticker code (ACGL) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 37 calculating the average target price we see 44. With the stocks previous close at 47.04 this indicates there is a potential downside of -6.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.55 and the 200 day moving average is 41.73. The market cap for the company is $19,401m. Visit the company website at: http://www.archcapgroup.com

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company’s Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors’ and officers’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employers’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. The company’s Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.