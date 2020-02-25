Arch Capital Group Ltd. – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.0% Upside

Arch Capital Group Ltd. with ticker code (ACGL) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 60 and 37 and has a mean target at 47.58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 45.35 and the 200 day MA is 42.17. The company has a market capitalisation of $18,517m. Find out more information at: http://www.archcapgroup.com

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company’s Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors’ and officers’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employers’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. The company’s Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn