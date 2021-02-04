ARCELORMITTAL SA – Consensus Indicates Potential 121.7% Upside

ARCELORMITTAL SA with ticker code (MTS.MC) now have 3 analysts commenting on the stock. The overall consensus points to a recommendation of ‘strong_buy’. The target price ranges between €41.64 and €39.11 meaning the average target price is €39.98. With the stocks previous close at €18.03 this would imply there is a potential upside of 121.7%. The day 50 moving average is €19.20 and the 200 day MA is €13.80. The company has a market cap of €19b. Visit the company website at: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company’s principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lumps, fines, concentrates, pellets, and sinter feeds; and coking and thermal coal, and pulverized coal injections. The company sells its products to various customers in the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries through a centralized marketing organization, as well as distributors. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.