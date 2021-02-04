Twitter
ARCELORMITTAL SA – Consensus Indicates Potential 121.7% Upside

ARCELORMITTAL SA with ticker code (MTS.MC) now have 3 analysts commenting on the stock. The overall consensus points to a recommendation of ‘strong_buy’. The target price ranges between €41.64 and €39.11 meaning the average target price is €39.98. With the stocks previous close at €18.03 this would imply there is a potential upside of 121.7%. The day 50 moving average is €19.20 and the 200 day MA is €13.80. The company has a market cap of €19b. Visit the company website at: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company’s principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lumps, fines, concentrates, pellets, and sinter feeds; and coking and thermal coal, and pulverized coal injections. The company sells its products to various customers in the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries through a centralized marketing organization, as well as distributors. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

