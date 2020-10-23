Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.7% Upside

Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar found using ticker (MT) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 22 and 15 and has a mean target at 18.6. With the stocks previous close at 14.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.7%. The 50 day MA is 13.38 and the 200 day MA is 11.46. The market cap for the company is $15,832m. Find out more information at: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company’s principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lumps, fines, concentrates, pellets, and sinter feeds; and coking and thermal coal, and pulverized coal injections. The company sells its products to various customers in the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries through a centralized marketing organization, as well as distributors. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

