Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.4% Upside

Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar with ticker code (MT) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 17 and has a mean target at 20.16. With the stocks previous close at 16.34 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,679m. Find out more information at: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company’s principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lumps, fines, concentrates, pellets, and sinter feeds; and coking and thermal coal, and pulverized coal injections. The company sells its products to various customers in the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries through a centralized marketing organization, as well as distributors. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.