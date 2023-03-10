Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar with ticker code (MT) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 32.17 calculating the mean target price we have 36.29. Now with the previous closing price of 31.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.97 and the 200 day MA is 25.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $25,238m. Find out more information at: https://corporate.arcelormittal.com

The potential market cap would be $29,206m based on the market concensus.

ArcelorMittal S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. The company also provides mining products, such as iron ore lumps, fines, concentrates, pellets, and sinter feeds; and coking and pulverized coal injections coal. It sells its products to various customers in the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries through a centralized marketing organization, as well as distributors. The company has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, South Africa, and Ukraine; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan. ArcelorMittal S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.