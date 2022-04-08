Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar – Consensus Indicates Potential 65.7% Upside

Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar found using ticker (MT) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 49.5 calculating the average target price we see 50.27. Now with the previous closing price of 30.33 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 65.7%. The day 50 moving average is 31.37 and the 200 day MA is 31.87. The market cap for the company is $28,021m. Find out more information at: https://corporate.arcelormittal.com

The potential market cap would be $46,443m based on the market concensus.

ArcelorMittal S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. The company’s principal mining products comprise iron ore lumps, fines, concentrates, pellets, and sinter feeds; and coking and thermal coal, and pulverized coal injections. It sells its products to various customers in the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries through a centralized marketing organization, as well as distributors. The company has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, South Africa, and Ukraine; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan. ArcelorMittal S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.