Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar – Consensus Indicates Potential 65.1% Upside

Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar with ticker code (MT) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 27.42 with the average target price sitting at 39.62. With the stocks previous close at 24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 65.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.74 and the 200 day moving average is 29.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,942m. Visit the company website at: https://corporate.arcelormittal.com

The potential market cap would be $34,572m based on the market concensus.

ArcelorMittal S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. The company’s principal mining products comprise iron ore lumps, fines, concentrates, pellets, and sinter feeds; and coking and thermal coal, and pulverized coal injections. It sells its products to various customers in the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries through a centralized marketing organization, as well as distributors. The company has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, South Africa, and Ukraine; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan. ArcelorMittal S.A. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.