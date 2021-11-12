Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.5% Upside

Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar with ticker code (MT) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 57.12 and 42 and has a mean target at 50.02. Now with the previous closing price of 30.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 61.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.49 and the 200 day moving average is 32.09. The company has a market cap of $32,209m. Visit the company website at: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company’s principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lumps, fines, concentrates, pellets, and sinter feeds; and coking and thermal coal, and pulverized coal injections. The company sells its products to various customers in the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries through a centralized marketing organization, as well as distributors. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, and Ukraine; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.
