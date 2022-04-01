Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.5% Upside

Arcelor Mittal NY Registry Shar found using ticker (MT) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56 and 49.5 with the average target price sitting at 51.42. Now with the previous closing price of 32.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 56.5%. The 50 day MA is 31.38 and the 200 day moving average is 31.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $29,199m. Find out more information at: https://corporate.arcelormittal.com

The potential market cap would be $45,691m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

ArcelorMittal S.A., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company’s principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lumps, fines, concentrates, pellets, and sinter feeds; and coking and thermal coal, and pulverized coal injections. The company sells its products to various customers in the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries through a centralized marketing organization, as well as distributors. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, and Ukraine; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.